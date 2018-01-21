NEW DELHI: Global star Priyanka Chopra is all set to announce the nominations for the Oscar awards this year.

The Academy took to its Instagram page and shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses which revealed that few celebrities have been picked for the special occasion, which include our very own Desi girl.

The ‘Quantico’ star can be seen sitting on a chair wearing a silver-coloured top paired up with black trousers.

“Behind the scenes with Priyanka Chopra. Tune in to the #OscarNoms announcement on Tuesday at 5:22am PT,” read the caption.

The official account also shared images of Rebel Wilson, Michelle Rodriguez and Rosario Dawson.

The 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year.