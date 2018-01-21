Get Out (Photo | Youtube grab)

WASHINGTON: Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ received a special Stanley Kramer Award at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards, a ceremony that celebrated the best producers in film and television.

Other recipients of the special awards presented during the event were Ava DuVernay (Visionary Award), Charles Roven (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in film), Ryan Murphy (Norman Lear Achievement Award in television) and Donna Langley (Milestone Award).

Here’s the complete list of winners:

-Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Shape of Water (WINNER)

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

- Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Coco (WINNER)

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

- Norman Felton Award for Episodic Television, Drama

The Handmaid's Tale (Season 1) (WINNER)

Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Elisabeth Moss, Kira Snyder, Leila Gerstein

- Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television, Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1) (WINNER)

Producers: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Sheila Lawrence, Dhana Rivera Gilbert

- David L. Wolper Award for Longform Television

Black Mirror (Season 4) (WINNER)

Producers: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

- Nonfiction Television

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2) (WINNER)

Producers: Leah Remini, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Myles Reiff, Adam Saltzberg, Erin Gamble, Lisa Rosen, Grainne Byrne, Taylor Levin, Alex Weresow, Rachelle Mendez

- Live Entertainment and Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 4) (WINNER)

Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton

- Shortform Program

Carpool Karaoke (Season 1) (WINNER)

- Sports Program

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 23) (WINNER)

- Children's Program

Sesame Street (Season 47) (WINNER)

- Documentary Motion Pictures

Jane (WINNER)

Producers: Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, James Smith

- The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

The Voice (Season 12, Season 13) (WINNER)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Jay Bienstock, Stijn Bakkers, Mike Yurchuk, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly