LOS ANGELES: Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep feels President Donald Trump will enjoy her new film "The Post", and she hopes it impacts him.

"I actually think he may really like 'The Post', weirdly, because it is a great movie and it is a patriotic movie. What effect would I hope it would have on him? Well, that he would stop the shenanigans and give some respect for people who are operating on their principles and not on their appetite," femalefirst.co.uk quoted Streep as saying.

The film follows Katharine Graham played by Streep who, as the first female publisher of The Washington Post, relies on the help of editor Ben Bradlee essayed by Tom Hanks to catch up with The New York Times to break the story of the classified Pentagon Papers, which expose the US government's lies about the Vietnam War.

Together, they must overcome their differences as they risk their careers to help bring the truth to light, whilst risking the future of the newspaper.

Streep said that Hanks' reputation as being the "nicest guy in Hollywood" was accurate.

But the actress also added that Hanks is very smart, which she considers to be "sexy".

"It's such an attractive quality. He's always a few steps ahead of everybody in the room. He has that crackling wit and demanding personality. It's very sexy. I think people will be surprised," she added.