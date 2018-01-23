LOS ANGELES: American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is the first woman in three years to top the Billboard 200 chart with her debut full-length album "Camila".

"Camila", which released on January 12, landed the first position on the Billboard 200 chart since Meghan Trainor's "Title" on January 31 in 2015, reports billboard.com.

Billboard is a cult magazine for musicians worldwide.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US, based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

The new chart was posted on the website on Tuesday.

Cabello was earlier a member of the female vocal group Fifth Harmony, which she left in December 2016.

The "Havanna" singer, 20, also happens to be the youngest individual to debut at No. 1 with a full-length album since 2015.

