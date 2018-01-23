WASHINGTON: Ryan Reynolds is set to reunite with the writers of his movie Deadpool, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to produce a movie based on the board game Cluedo.

The murder mystery, live-action film will be the first joint production of Ryan’s production house Maximum Effort Company and Twentieth Century Fox as part of their three-year first-look deal,reports Deadline.

The owner of Cluedo, Hasbro’s film division Allspark Pictures will co-produce the film along with Maximum Effort Company.