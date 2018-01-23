WASHINGTON: Actor Ashley Judd has again opened up about her experiences with abuse and gender bias in Hollywood.

According to People Magazine, while speaking in a panel at the Sundance Film Festival, Judd recalled that she was asked to take off her shirt during her first screen test.

She said, “Well, first of all, my first audition yielded a screen test and I was asked to take my shirt off. It was between another woman and me, and I said that isn’t about our acting, that’s about evaluating a pair of breasts. And the answer was not ‘no’ but ‘hell no’.”

The Sundance panel was titled “Univision Communications Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins”.

Talking about her decision to discuss her history of sexual abuse, Judd noted, “I understand it was never my shame and it was the perpetrator’s shamelessness which he put on me and I’ve given that shame back to the perpetrator where it belongs.”

She also explained that while 'Monster' is a “must watch” movie, it was also very difficult for her to watch.

“I mean this in a very complimentary way because of the authenticity of the film, I nearly threw up at one point and then a beat later the character throws up,” shared Judd.

“I’m just very glad it that it was made and I’m glad that I had done my work because I was using my tools as I watched the film, and I know the filmmakers are very responsible and are going to have trigger warnings and have all types of support systems in place,” concluded Judd.

The industry has been hit by many sexual misconduct allegations agaisnt some of the most powerful people of Hollywood. Many A-list actress including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Salma Hayek and many others have come forward with their terrifying experiences.

People like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, James Franco, Jeffrey Tambor, Brett Ratner and Aziz Ansari are among those who have also been accused.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault, by more than 60 women.

The producer has, however, denied all the allegations made against him.