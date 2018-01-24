NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose movie ‘The Big Sick’ has been nominated for an Oscar at the 90th annual Academy Awards, said he is proud to be a part of the movie.

The actor took to his Twitter and congratulated the writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon for the nod.

He tweeted, “Congratulations Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for the Oscar Nominations for Best Original Screenplay for 'The Big Sick'. So proud to be part of this gem of a film. Jai Ho.”

Nanjiani and his wife Emily are nominated for Best Original Screenplay for the film, which also featured Anupam Kher.

The Big Sick, a romantic comedy, is directed by Michael Showalter and written by Gordon and Nanjiani. The movie also stars Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano and Adeel Akhtar.

The flick is based on the real-life romance between Nanjiani and Gordon and follows an interracial couple who must deal with cultural differences after Emily (played by Kazan in the film) becomes ill.