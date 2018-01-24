LOS ANGELES: Months after being out of multiplexes, films like "Get Out" and "Dunkirk" are returning to movie theatres after scoring the Best Picture Oscar nominations.

Universal Studios has decided to re-release the film "Get Out," which opened February 24 last year and left theatres in July, as it received four Oscar nominations and Warner Bros has decided to bring back "Dunkirk", which has recieved eight Oscar nominations, reports variety.com.

"Dunkirk", which opened on July 21 and closed on November 23 last year, "would begin appearing in North American theatres as early as Wednesday," said a Warner Bros spokesperson.

Universal will bring back "Get Out" to select theatres nationwide beginning Friday.

The weekend will also see an array of awards contenders adding locations in an attempt to capitalise on Tuesday's announcement of Oscar nominations, led by Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water," which picked up 13 nominations.