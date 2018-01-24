This image released by 20th Century Fox shows actress Meryl Streep, (from left), director Steven Spielberg, and actor Tom Hanks on the set of 'The Post.' (Photo | AP)

WASHINGTON: ‘I am honored beyond measure,’ said veteran star Meryl Streep after receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in ‘The Post’.

“I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women's voices in the movement of history,” she said, as reported by E! Online.

“Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart,” the 68-year-old said via a statement.

Sally Hawkins, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in ‘The Shape of Water’, said, “This nomination is for every single one of us who brought our hearts to this film. I am here because of the greatness of others.”

“I stand on the shoulders of giants. [Director] Guillermo [del Toro] handed me a gift with this role, this film. I am so delighted for us all. To be honoured by the acknowledgement of my colleagues of fellow actors, filmmakers, writers, crew members is truly humbling,” read her statement.

Denzel Washington, nominee for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in ‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’, said, “I am truly honored to be recognized by the Academy for such a rich character that was beautifully written by Dan Gilroy."

The nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.