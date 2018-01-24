WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who is known for his usual good guy roles, has one regret in his professional career that he has never been approached to play the iconic MI6 detective.

According to Contactmusic.com, the 61-year-old actor said that he would love to join the 007 family and play the role of a villain.

In a recent interview with a leading US publication, Hanks said, “That'd be a treat. No one's asked me to be in any of those. I might have to hold out to play the guy who says 'before I kill you, Mr. Bond, perhaps you'd like a tour of my installation?”

Recently, Hanks was voted as the 'Greatest Actor of all Time' in a poll conducted by Rankerpoll website.

He was voted the greatest movie actor in the entertainment history by 1.1m voters.

He beat out Bette Davis, 'The Godfather' star Marlon Brando and Academy Award winning actors James Stewart and Katharine Hepburn.