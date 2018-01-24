WASHINGTON: Woody Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has called out Justin Timberlake for his ‘hypocritical’ support of the Time's Up movement.

Farrow responded to a tweet by the 36-year-old actor-singer, who recently worked with alleged sexual abuser Allen on the 2017 film ‘Wonder Wheel’.

“Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, 'You just want your cake and to eat it too.' What else am I about to do with a cake??” Timberlake asked.

In response to his question, Farrow replied, “The saying means, for example, you can't support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can't retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. - retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. - eating the cake).”

The ‘Mirror’ singer has also publicly praised the 82-year-old director, telling Stephen Colbert it was a "dream come true" to work with him.

Allen has repeatedly denied decades-old accusations that he molested Farrow when she was seven years old in the early 1990s.