LOS ANGELES: Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep has joined the cast of American drama series "Big Little Lies" Season 2.

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård). Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry's death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers, reports variety.com.

The news comes on the heels of Streep receiving an Oscar nomination for her leading role in Steven Spielberg's "The Post."

Streep will reportedly make around $800,000 per episode.

Actresses Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will again executive produce in addition to starring in it.

Witherspoon on Thursday said that she is thrilled with Streep on board.

"Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of 'Big Little Lies' for season 2. Get ready for more wine, secrets, and 'Big Little Lies'. Monterey better watch out," Witherspoon tweeted.

The show was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, with season two based partially on a new story by the author.

