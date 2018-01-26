LOS ANGELES: Two years after retiring from giving music to superhero movies, Hanz Zimmer is all set to emerge as ‘The Dark Knight’ and make his return to the genre.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the acclaimed music director will score director Simon Kinberg’s upcoming movie ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ later this year.

Evan Peters, who plays Quicksilver in the ‘X Men’ universe, revealed the news in an interview and said, “I think the film is gonna be incredible.

Hans Zimmer’s scoring it—I don’t know if I was supposed to say that or not.”

Zimmer announced in 2016 he's retiring from the superhero scene after scoring ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ with Junkie XL.

At that time, he said, “I did ‘Batman Begins’ with Chris [Nolan] 12 years ago, so ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ might be three movies to you, to me it was 11 years of my life.

Along with ‘Batman v Superman’ and ‘The Dark Knight trilogy’, Zimmer also scored ‘Man of Steel’.

Zimmer steps into the shoes of John Ottman, who composed the score for both 2016’s ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ and its predecessor, ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and is working on the Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

Meanwhile, the composer has recently received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score for his work on ‘Dunkirk’.