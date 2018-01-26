Tom Cruise, in the middle of doing the stunt for Mission Impossible 6 which would injure him seconds later. (File | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Make way guys, Jerry Maguire aka Tom Cruise is here on Instagram finally.

The 55-year-old actor officially joined the social media platform on Thursday and in not even 24 hours, he has got more than 660k followers.

The Oscar-winning star wasted no time and kicked off his Insta-journey with a big announcement.

Sharing a black and white picture of a film slate, he revealed the title of ‘Mission: Impossible 6’, which will be ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’. The photo also teased a release date of Summer 2018.

“Get ready,” he captioned it.

For his second post, Cruise chose to give a sneak peek of the upcoming film, where he shared a photo of himself, hanging off a helicopter as it flew through the air.

“We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible,” he captioned the photo. “I can’t wait for you guys to see more.”

His Instagram bio reads, “Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981.”