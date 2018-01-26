Tom Cruise debuts on Instagram, teases ‘Mission: Impossible 6’
By ANI | Published: 26th January 2018 10:55 AM |
Last Updated: 26th January 2018 10:56 AM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: Make way guys, Jerry Maguire aka Tom Cruise is here on Instagram finally.
The 55-year-old actor officially joined the social media platform on Thursday and in not even 24 hours, he has got more than 660k followers.
The Oscar-winning star wasted no time and kicked off his Insta-journey with a big announcement.
Sharing a black and white picture of a film slate, he revealed the title of ‘Mission: Impossible 6’, which will be ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’. The photo also teased a release date of Summer 2018.
“Get ready,” he captioned it.
For his second post, Cruise chose to give a sneak peek of the upcoming film, where he shared a photo of himself, hanging off a helicopter as it flew through the air.
“We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible,” he captioned the photo. “I can’t wait for you guys to see more.”
His Instagram bio reads, “Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981.”