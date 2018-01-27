LOS ANGELES: Actress and activist Alyssa Milano will host "a hopeful, public alternative" to US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Milano's "State of the Dream" digital initiative is soliciting and will present brief videos from Americans describing their dreams for the country. The videos will be simultaneously posted on Twitter and other social media just as Trump begins his address on January 30, reports deadline.com.

"#StateOfTheDream will highlight what truly makes America great: that we come from many places, races and creeds, and together work for a more perfect union," Milano wrote in an instruction sheet that she tweeted.

"Our digital #StateOfTheDream address will support our dreamers and immigrants, call for a dream act, lean into the Senate, fundraiser for United We Dream, and express our vision for a more inclusive, progressive America."

Milano, who helped popularise Tarana Burke's #MeToo movement, wrote that everyone is welcome to post a video, but she especially encourages anyone seeking political office to participate.

After the initial video blast, contributors can continue "the unifying tweetstorm" by posting with the #StateOfTheDream hashtag.

The actress says a toolkit will be released prior to January 30.

Milano's project will follow by a day the People's State of the Union live-stream event at New York City's Town Hall, a gathering of progressive organisations (MoveOn.org, We Stand United, Stand Up America, People For The American Way, among others) and celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Whoopi Goldberg, John Leguizamo, Michael Moore and Wanda Sykes.

Set for Monday, the event is self-described as "a hopeful, public alternative to Trump's State of the Union", and will outline a plan of action for the coming year focusing on voter rights, voter registration and voter turnout.