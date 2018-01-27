LOS ANGELES: Disney star Adam Hicks has been arrested on the suspicion of committing multiple armed robberies, according to a statement issued by the Burbank Police Department.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old actor and Danni Tamburro, a 23-year-old actress, were detained at 2 p.m. in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, a 52-year-old man was walking in the area of Burbank Boulevard and Griffith Park Drive when he was approached by a man with a handgun, who, police said, was Hicks.

The suspect demanded the man's wallet, the police further said. The victim was unharmed.

A police spokesperson said that officers arrested the two for allegedly carrying out several armed robberies in the city. No injuries of victims were reported. Bail was set at USD 350,000 for each.

Police said that as officers were investigating the incident, three additional armed street robberies of pedestrians occurred within minutes of each other in Burbank.

The victims all provided similar descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle—a dark-coloured Kia with at least two occupants.

The 25-year-old starred in the Disney series 'Zeke and Luther’ and appeared in films such as ‘How to Eat Fried Worms’ and ‘Lemonade Mouth’.

The actor recently appeared on several episodes of Hulu's zombie series ‘Freakish’.