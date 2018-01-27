WASHINGTON: Mike Flanagan is going back into the world of Stephen King.

According to Entertainment Weekly, studio giant Warner Bros. has tapped Flanagan to direct the highly-anticipated sequel of 1980 hit-movie ‘The Shining’ titled ‘Doctor Sleep’.

‘Doctor Sleep’, the author’s 2013 sequel to ‘The Shining’, picks up with little Danny Torrance all grown up, but still grappling with demons both real and metaphorical. He is haunted by his father, but not in the way you might expect.

Middle-aged Dan Torrance is battling the same alcoholic tendencies that made his old man so susceptible to the malevolent forces of the Overlook Hotel.

This is the second time Flanagan will be helming a King adaptation. He also directed ‘Gerald's Game’ for Netflix, which was released last year.

His previous credentials include ‘Oculus’ (2013), ‘Before I Wake’ (2016) and ‘Ouija: Origin of Evil’ (2016).

‘The Shining’, published in 1977, was adapted by Stanley Kubrick into the classic 1980 film starring Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer who agrees to become the caretaker of the Overlook Hotel during its offseason, bringing his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and son Danny (Danny Lloyd) with him.