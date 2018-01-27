Tom Cruise, in the middle of doing the stunt for Mission Impossible 6 which would injure him seconds later. (File | Twitter)

WASHINGTON D.C: Tom Cruise has opened up about his ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ accident and revealed his ankle is still broken.

Cruise, who recently appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ with his MI co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg, said, “It's still broken but I'm doing well. It's not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going.”

“I spent eight to 10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do,” the 55-year-old said, as reported by E! Online.

Explaining the accident that happened in August last year, Cruise said, “I was chasing Henry and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall.”

“I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn't want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take. I said, 'It's broken. That's a wrap. Take me to hospital.' And then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangements.”

The ‘Top Gun’ star, known for completing many of his own death-defying stunts, broke his ankle in August during a roof-jumping stunt while filming for the movie in London.