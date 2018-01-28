LOS ANGELES: "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert has accused actor-director Scott Baio of molesting her when she was a minor. He has denied the charge.



Eggert starred with Baio in sitcom "Charles in Charge", which ran from 1984 to 1990. The two actors dated briefly in the late 1980s when they starred together in the show.



Eggert, 46, made the charge on Twitter, reports aceshowbiz.com. She asked a Twitter user to "ask Scott Baio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep".



In subsequent replies to Twitter users commenting on her tweet, Eggert described herself as a "molested child" and said it was during her growing up years from 14 to 17 when the incidents occurred.



She questioned one user: "What is your explanation for him fingering me at age 14?"



In response, Baio's wife Renee Baio tweeted that his legal team had served Eggert with two cease-and-desist letters.



Baio himself also took to a Facebook Live video session saying: "In 2012 and 2013, when Eggert first made claims against me, she was promoting reality shows she appeared in. I opted not to respond to the claims at that time.



"I then produced two letters, dated from last year, to Eggert and 'Charles in Charge' co-star Alexander Polinsky who 'decided to team up against' me, telling them both to go to the police if they had legitimate claims.



"I don't know what else to put out there. She's my best friend in the world, then all of a sudden I'm the bogeyman. The problem with almost all he said/she said cases is they're he said/she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it... The real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren't taken seriously, and that's too bad."



