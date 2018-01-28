WASHINGTON: ‘Call Me By Your Name’ director Luca Guadagnino revealed the film’s sequel will certainly address the AIDS epidemic.

Luca has said he hopes to move Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver’s (Armie Hammer) stories along in a second film, which would pick up several years later, with HIV and AIDS said to be a “very relevant” part of his proposed story.

“I think Elio will be a cinephile, and I'd like him to be in a movie theater watching Paul Vecchiali's ‘Once More’ (a 1988 film about a man who falls in love with a man after he leaves his wife, which was the first French movie to deal with AIDS.) That could be the first scene [in the sequel],” Guadagnino told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The novel has 40 pages at the end that goes through the next 20 years of the lives of Elio and Oliver, so there is some sort of indication through the intention of author Andre Aciman that the story can continue,” he added.

“In my opinion, ‘Call Me’ can be the first chapter of the chronicles of the life of these people that we met in this movie, and if the first one is a story of coming of age and becoming a young man, maybe the next chapter will be, what is the position of the young man in the world, what does he want — and what is left a few years later of such an emotional punch that made him who he is?”

‘Call Me by Your Name’ recently counted four Oscar nominations for best picture, lead actor Timothee Chalamet, Sufjan Steven’s original song “Mystery of Love” and James Ivory’s adapted screenplay.