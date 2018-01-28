WASHINGTON D.C: Eminem, who has repeatedly criticised US President Donald Trump, has no regrets if he loses half his fan base.

“I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better. A f***ing turd would have been better as a president,” the rapper told Billboard in an interview published recently.

“At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I'm on the right side of this,” he said.

“I don't see how somebody could be middle class, busting their a** every single day, paycheck to paycheck, who thinks that that f***ing billionaire is gonna help you.”

This isn't the first time the 45-year-old has spoken up about Trump. He lashed out at the president in a fiery freestyle rap, ‘The Storm’, that debuted during the BET Hip Hop Awards in October and called him out in an interview with the New York Times in December.