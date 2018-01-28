LOS ANGELES: Fitness expert and actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin stunned her fans with her latest Instagram selfie that shows her posing without knickers.



Reaching the six-month mark, Hilaria stripped down to just a crimson brassiere while flaunting her growing, bare belly, reports mirror.co.uk.



The 34-year-old wrote alongside the shot: "Six months with Baldwinito #4! I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery."



She added: "I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles."



Hilaria said she is happy to put on weight and get cellulite during her pregnancy, acknowledging the changes are only temporary.



"I'm also completely at peace with the fact that I will gain weight, cellulite will happen, my body needs fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby.



"Through four pregnancies, I have found balance and calm - embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again."



