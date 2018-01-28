Model Brooklyn Decker thankful for understanding husband
LOS ANGELES: Model Brooklyn Decker says she is thankful for her understanding husband Andy Roddick.
The model, 30, tweeted that her two children, 2-year-old son Hank was sick with the flu and 2-month-old daughter Stevie was colicky, but quickly explained how her husband, 35, saved the day, reports people.com
"My toddler has the flu and my baby is colicky… they are both crying and miserable," she tweeted.
"At the very moment I thought my heart was going to shatter- my stud of a husband walked in with a cup of ice and a bottle of tequila. I'm convinced this is what the gates of heaven look like," added Decker.
Roddick hilariously responded, tweeting, "And two mixers. I'm not a savage."
Not one to be outdone, Decker responded, "1. I'm a savage. 2. There weren't enough characters to include the part about the mixers."