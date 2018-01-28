LOS ANGELES: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has outlined the next phase of 'standards of conduct' for members in the wake of sexual misconduct scandals rocking the entertainment industry.



AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson has issued a letter to members, asking them to take to a login form to lodge claims of workplace misconduct, reports variety.com.



The letter states the guidelines on how individuals may report claims of workplace misconduct.



The Academy stated that its goal was not to be an investigative body, "but rather ensure that when a grievance is made, it will go through a fair and methodical process. This process will determine whether a claim will be brought to the Board for possible action regarding membership status".



According to the guidelines, a claimant's allegations "must be substantiated by clear evidence of behaviour that violates the Academy's Standards of Conduct".



Such substantiation could include if the violation was witnessed by another, or reported to another, after the event occurred, or memorialised in writing after the incident occurred, if it was part of an established pattern by the same member.



However, it is still not clear whether AMPAS has any plans to expel members like Roman Polanski and Kevin Spacey after terminating disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein's membership in October.



