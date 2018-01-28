Proud, nervous to be performing ‘Praying’ at Grammys, says pop star Kesha
By ANI | Published: 28th January 2018 10:58 AM |
Last Updated: 28th January 2018 10:58 AM | A+A A- |
WASHINGTON D.C: Just a day before she’s set to take the stage at the Grammys 2018, pop star Kesha has shared a powerful message about how much the upcoming performance means to her.
The 30-year-old took to Twitter to reveal she’s ‘so proud and nervous and overwhelmed’ to perform her Grammy-nominated ballad ‘Praying,’ which she co-wrote amid legal turmoil with producer Dr. Luke.
“When I wrote 'Praying,' with Ben Abraham and Ryan Lewis, I just felt as if I had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders,” she wrote alongside a photo of the Grammys venue, New York's Madison Square Garden.
i just want to say that i needed this song in a very real way, im so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the grammys on sunday, and if you need it i hope this song finds you.Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now