WASHINGTON D.C: Just a day before she’s set to take the stage at the Grammys 2018, pop star Kesha has shared a powerful message about how much the upcoming performance means to her.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to reveal she’s ‘so proud and nervous and overwhelmed’ to perform her Grammy-nominated ballad ‘Praying,’ which she co-wrote amid legal turmoil with producer Dr. Luke.

“When I wrote 'Praying,' with Ben Abraham and Ryan Lewis, I just felt as if I had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders,” she wrote alongside a photo of the Grammys venue, New York's Madison Square Garden.