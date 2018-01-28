LONDON: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is building a mega mansion, here.



The 20-year-old reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, is building a new home from scratch in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles.



The building permit for the $2.37 million home was issued in November and state that the house will feature a 9,187 sq. ft. first floor, 5,304 sq. ft. second floor, two large garages and a pool with a cabana, reports tmz.com.



Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Kylie and Travis have no plans to get engaged.



A source said: "There are no plans for them to get married or even engaged. It's not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on."



Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now