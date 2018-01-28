Reality TV star Kylie Jenner's mega mansion
LONDON: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is building a mega mansion, here.
The 20-year-old reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, is building a new home from scratch in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles.
The building permit for the $2.37 million home was issued in November and state that the house will feature a 9,187 sq. ft. first floor, 5,304 sq. ft. second floor, two large garages and a pool with a cabana, reports tmz.com.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Kylie and Travis have no plans to get engaged.
A source said: "There are no plans for them to get married or even engaged. It's not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on."