LOS ANGELES: Rose McGowan had shared her plan to sell her Los Angeles residence to finance her legal fight against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who she's publicly accused of raping her. Now, the actress contemporary residence in the Hollywood Hills has popped up for sale at $1.9 million.



The "Charmed" star, who will release her "pull no punches" memoir "Brave" concurrently with the start of the docu-series "Citizen Rose", which tracks her efforts to combat sexual harassment and violence and debuts next week, purchased the 1960s hillside residence in late 2011 for $1.39 million, reports variety.com.



McGowan once owned a nearly 4,300-square-foot, 1920s Andalusian villa in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles she bought in 2004 for $1.85 million and sold at a loss in 2011 for $1.775 million to music manager Scott Rodger.



Before that she owned a quaint hillside cottage in the historic Hollywood Heights neighbourhood in the foothills above Hollywood that she sold in 2004 for $1.235 million to actress Rachel Bilson.



Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now