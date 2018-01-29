MUMBAI: Actor Parineeti Chopra, who last appeared in "Golmaal Again", says that now she is signing amazing films and all this happened after the stupendous success of "Golmaal Again".

Parineeti turned up in a Gen-Z yellow outfit on Sunday at the launch of the Grazia India magazine's February issue.

During media interaction when asked about joining the 200 crore club with "Golmaal Again", Parineeti said: "It has been great as 'Golmaal Again' became the biggest hit of last year. It joined 200 crore club."

"I really wanted to do a film to join 100 crore club but it went just double so I am very happy. The kind of films I am signing now are amazing. My brand endorsements and other things are even better," she added.

The actress shed quite a lot of weight after her initial films and so when asked if directors and producers are changing their perspective towards her after the weight loss, she said, "I think yes, the perspective did change, but not necessarily in the typical way."

"When you're in a particular shape, people have very particular expectations from you in terms of role playing. But when you give them a shock like that, they saw me in a different way and this is the reason I got 'Golmaal Again' because the role required a lot of action in the film. I don't think I would have gotten the role if I wasn't fit."

The "Ishaqzaade" actress also added that shedding weight or changing body type for an actress is a good thing as it allows her freedom to play different roles.

"It will be limiting for an actress because we will not be able to do all kinds of films. If we want to do different kinds of role such as action or playing a drug addict, I can't be overweight," said Parineeti.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

The film is scheduled to release on August 3.