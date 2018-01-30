LOS ANGELES: Oscar winning actor Ben Kingsley and veteran Italian actress Monica Bellucci is all set to star in ‘Spider in the Web’, a counterespionage thriller helmed by Eran Riklis.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kingsley will portray the role of a highly-lauded secret agent, Adereth, in the new thriller by 'The Lemon Tree' filmmaker Eran Riklis.

Former Bond girl Bellucci will play Adereth's target Angela while Israeli actor Itay Tiran is a young Mossad - Israel's intelligence service - agent Daniel.

The story, from a script by Gidon Maron and Emmanuel Nakkache, is inspired by real events.

Shooting on the Israel/Belgium/Holland/Portugal co-production is set to start in the spring.