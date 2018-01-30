LOS ANGELES: Actress Dakota Fanning, who was first romantically linked to Henry Frye in October, says she is happily not single and prefers dating a non-celebrity.

Fanning opened up on her new romance in an interview with the February issue of Vogue Australia, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I've always sort of dated somebody a little bit removed... I see the whirlwind of (famous) people dating (famous) people and it just looks so intense," she said.

Little is known about Frye aside from the fact he lives in New York and studied at the University of Vermont, according to his Facebook page.

She went on to discuss her journey from a child actor to a Hollywood star.

"I still don't know how to answer this. I think because I've always maintained that I never felt that I was entitled to anything because I did movies," she said.

She said her mother Heather Joy Arrington has been a positive influence in her life.

"I guess that comes from my mum. It took her years and years to admit that we lived in Los Angeles... I just never wanted to make too big of a mistake that jeopardized what I love doing," she said.