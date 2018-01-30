NEW DELHI: Hollywood veteran actor Diane Keaton is sticking by her long-time friend Woody Allen as more and more stars have started to denounce the veteran filmmaker after sexual misconduct allegations made against him by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

Taking it to Twitter, the 72-year-old actor wrote, “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think.”

She also shared a decade old interview in her tweet, in which Woody can be seen denying Farrow’s claims, which have surfaced in light of the ‘Me Too’ movement.

Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think. https://t.co/QVQIUxImB1 — Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) January 29, 2018

Her statement comes at a time when stars who have worked with the director, such as Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, pledged to donate their salaries from their work on Allen films to charity in light of the re-emergence of sexual abuse claims.

Since then, stars, including Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig and Mira Sorvino, have also shared that they “regret” working with the ‘Manhattan’ director.

Firth, in an interview given to The Guardian, even went ahead and said that he would never work with him again.

Meanwhile, Gerwig, who worked with Allen on 2012's ‘To Rome with Love’, told New York Times, “I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film.”