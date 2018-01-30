Sam Smith at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. | AP

LOS ANGELES: Singer Sam Smith felt nervous about performing at the Grammy Awards, but he was also excited about taking to the stage.

"Singing in front of people is still nerve-racking. Yeah, it is. It's mad," he said. He gave a powerful performance of the song "Pray".

'Pray' is such an important and personal song for me. It was an honour to sing it for you at such a special event. Thank you to the #GRAMMYs and congratulations to all the winners and nominees x https://t.co/MO3Nv5479C — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) January 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Smith, 25, has also showed his support for the Time's Up initiative and for the musical gala, he accessorised his green suit with a white rose and spoke of his belief that the world "needs" equality for "absolutely everyone", reports eonline.com.

"I hope we get better. And I just hope we keep striving forward towards equality for absolutely everyone and every situation across the board. Being a gay man, we need that as a community. And the world needs it now," he said.