The latest update from the DCEU is that the filming of Shazam! is officially underway. Directed by David F Sandberg of Lights Out and Annabelle Creation fame, the film will see Zachery Levi playing the titular character, while Asher Angel will play the role of young Billy Batson.

The film’s story revolves around a young boy who gets transformed into an adult superhero when he utters the magic word ‘Shazam’.

Expected to be the most family-friendly film in the dark DCEU, the film is scheduled for an April 2019 theatrical release. It’s heavily rumoured that Henry Cavill’s Superman will be making a special appearance in the film.