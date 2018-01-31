WASHINGTON: Jay Z spoke about his marriage to Beyonce Knowles and how he managed to mend it after his infidelity.

In an interview with CNN, Jay Z said that they chose to fight to stay together instead of parting ways, post their marriage issues.

Jay Z had been known to not keep his marriage vows sacred to Beyonce and was caught cheating.

Moving past their issues, the couple has been putting on a united front at public events. Recently, they were seen together along with their daughter, Blue Ivy at Grammy awards 2018.

A website quoted him as saying, “The best way to apologise for infidelity is to have ‘changed behaviour’”.

Disturbed by his infidelity, Beyonce took refuge in music and her 2016 visual album, ‘Lemonade’ was said to be inspired by that phase.

Jay Z’s own latest album, ‘4:44’ is also believed to be inspired by his cheating.

During his interview, he said, “If you haven't experienced love and you don't understand it, if you don't have the tools to move forward, then you are going to have complications. Period”.

He further explained that his marriage was worth fighting for, for his children, family, and his love for his wife.