President of The Recording Academy Neil Portnow poses in the press room at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. | AP

LOS ANGELES: Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow says his comment that women need to "step up" was taken out of context and does not convey his beliefs.

On the under-representation of women at the 60th Grammy Awards in New York on January 28, Portnow had commented that women artistes and executives need to "step up". It sparked an uproar with artistes including Pink, Charli XCX and Sheryl Crow, slamming it.

However, Portnow then came up with a clarification in a statement, reports variety.com.

"Sunday night, I was asked a question about the lack of female artist representation in certain categories of this year's Grammy Awards. Regrettably, I used two words, ‘step up,' that, when taken out of context, do not convey my beliefs and the point I was trying to make," he said.

"Our industry must recognize that women who dream of careers in music face barriers that men have never faced. We must actively work to eliminate these barriers and encourage women to live their dreams and express their passion and creativity through music. We must welcome, mentor, and empower them. Our community will be richer for it.

"I regret that I wasn't as articulate as I should have been in conveying this thought. I remain committed to doing everything I can to make our music community a better, safer, and more representative place for everyone," added Portnow.

