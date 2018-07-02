Home Entertainment English

Chilean film director apologises over harassment claims

Nicolas Lopez, a famed director known for his comedies, said he was "in shock" over the allegations that appeared in local magazine Sabado on Saturday.

SANTIAGO: A Chilean film director accused of sexual harassment by eight actresses apologized for his actions on Monday but denied being a sex pest.

"It hurts to see that they feel bad about what I did," said Lopez in a video shared by local media on Monday.

"For this I would like to say sorry and I hope that all of this will soon be cleared up," he added, looking visibly shaken.

Actress and journalist Daniela Ginestar had claimed Lopez, 35, masturbated in front of her while "he projected onto a giant screen a video showing him having sex with a famous Chilean television personality."

Well-known actress and model Josefina Montane said in a 2014 meeting that Lopez "literally asked me if he could grab my tit."

Lopez described his accusers as "friends and close acquaintances, with whom I had close relationships."

"I'm not a stalker or an abuser. I might have been injudicious, a scoundrel, an imbecile, but I'm not that," he added.

But Lopez's apology brought more scorn from Ginestar, who said his video made her feel "even more violated."

"Now it seems like he's the victim and we look like we're exaggerating," she said.

The fall-out has been rapid for Lopez, though, with Netflix announcing they were reviewing their relationship with the director, three of whom's films are currently available on the video platform.

Lopez gained fame through his trilogy 'Que pena tu vida,' 'Que pena tu boda' and 'Que pena tu familia,' before in 2005 directing 'Santos,' a film about a failed comic artist.

In April, Chilean prosecutors opened an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against director Herval Abreu, known as the "czar" of Chilean soap operas.

