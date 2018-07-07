Home Entertainment English

Dakota Fanning joins Michael B Jordan in 'gen:LOCK'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Dakota Fanning is on board the cast of the futuristic anime-style series, "gen:Lock" by Rooster Teeth.

Besides Fanning, Koichi Yamadera of "Ghost in the Shell"-fame will also lend his voice characters in the series alongside Michael B Jordan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fanning will play Miranda Worth, an expert pilot and love interest for Jordan's Julian Chase.

Yamadera will voice Kazu Iida, a new recruit who transfers from Japan's military forces to fight alongside Chase.

"We're thrilled to announce Dakota and Yamadera-san are joining the cast of 'gen:LOCK'.

Dakota brings an endearing energy and texture to Miranda that the audience is going to bond with very strongly.

"Yamadera-san gives Kazu a fantastic balance of attitude and strength, and, as anime fans, we're doing our best not to geek out that he's joined the cast," showrunner Gray Haddock, head of Rooster Teeth Animation, said.

"gen:Lock" revolves around earth's last free society, which is on the losing side of a global war.

Jordan is also co-producing with his production company, Outlier Society Productions.

