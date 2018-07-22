'Game of Thrones' Jason Mamoa unveils action-packed trailer of 'Aquaman'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Mamoa unveiled the power-packed trailer of 'Aquaman' and it is an awesome water ride.

The first trailer for the anticipated superhero film debuted at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

The trailer discovers Jason as the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, as he is part human and part Atlantean. He then steps forward to lead his people and to stop his evil half-brother, the villain Ocean Master, played by Patrick Wilson, who wants to turn Earth into an underwater world.

Momoa had first played Aquaman in a cameo role in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and reprised the part in 'Justice League'.

The movie also stars Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren and Willem Dafoe.

It will hit the theatres on December 21.