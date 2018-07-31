Home Entertainment English

Netflix ready for more 'Master of None' seasons with Aziz Ansari 

Ansari has mostly stayed out of the public eye following the allegations against him back in January.

Aziz Ansari won the best television comedy actor Golden Globe Award for his role on 'Master of None.' (File photo)

LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has expressed interest in making more "Master of None" shows with Aziz Ansari, who was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman.

During the Television Critics Association's press tour, Netflix programming executive Cindy Holland said the company would be "happy" to collaborate with Ansari for another "Master of None" season, reported Variety.

"We certainly have given some thought to it.

We would be happy to make another season of Master of None when Aziz is ready," Holland said.

Holland also noted that she has not spoken directly with Ansari since the accusations broke.

A 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer had claimed that during her date with Ansari she felt pressured by the comedian into sexual activity.

In response to the allegations, Ansari had said the two engaged in "sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual".

In May, Ansari was spotted performing stand-up comedy acts in Manhattan but had avoided to talk about misconduct allegation.

