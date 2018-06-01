Home Entertainment English

'Black Panther' bags top prize at 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards

The awards, which were held at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, honour the achievements in motion picture marketing, including film trailers, posters and television advertisements.

A still from Black Panther | Twitter

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Marvel's "Black Panther" was the big winner at the 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards as it bagged the top honour of the night.

The film's trailer "Crown", conceptualised by studio Create, was handed out the Best of Show prize.

It featured sneak peeks at Erik Killmonger, Wakanda and the Black Panther himself to a remix of "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised".

"Black Panther" promos also won awards for Best Action Trailer, Best Action TV Spot, and Best Music TV Spot.

Streaming giant Netflix, Fox and Warner Bros won 13 trophies each during the award ceremony.

In the TV sphere, Netflix's "Stranger Things: Season 2" and HBO's "Westworld Season 2" won the most awards with each series winning three prizes.

"Stranger Things: Season 2" bagged the best fantasy adventure, best music and best sound editing for a television series, while "Westworld Season 2" went home with best drama, best original score and best trailer for a television series.

