Home Entertainment English

It's a fight to the finish: Natalie Dormer on 'Game of Thrones' end 

The actor's character was tragically killed in the season six finale thanks to a scheming Cersei Lannister but Dormer still gets asked about the show.

Published: 01st June 2018 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell on 'Game of Thrones'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Natalie Dormer, who played the role of Margaery Tyrell on "Game of Thrones", says she knows how the much loved fantasy drama ends.

The actor's character was tragically killed in the season six finale thanks to a scheming Cersei Lannister but Dormer still gets asked about the show.

"They have been shooting a lot of battle sequences it's the fight to the finish," the actor told Bustle in an interview.

According to the website, she emphasised on the word "finish".

"Game of Thrones" is known for its unpredictable plot points and some of them involve the gruesome killing of popular characters at frequent intervals.

Fans believe some of the main characters will not come out alive in the eighth and final season.

Dormer revealed that she is worried about Sansa,"I love her journey as a character" and hopes Cersei has a "massive revelation of self".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Natalie Dormer Game of Thrones Cersei Lannister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence