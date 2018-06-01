It's a fight to the finish: Natalie Dormer on 'Game of Thrones' end 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Natalie Dormer, who played the role of Margaery Tyrell on "Game of Thrones", says she knows how the much loved fantasy drama ends.

The actor's character was tragically killed in the season six finale thanks to a scheming Cersei Lannister but Dormer still gets asked about the show.

"They have been shooting a lot of battle sequences it's the fight to the finish," the actor told Bustle in an interview.

According to the website, she emphasised on the word "finish".

"Game of Thrones" is known for its unpredictable plot points and some of them involve the gruesome killing of popular characters at frequent intervals.

Fans believe some of the main characters will not come out alive in the eighth and final season.

Dormer revealed that she is worried about Sansa,"I love her journey as a character" and hopes Cersei has a "massive revelation of self".