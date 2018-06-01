Matt LeBlanc to quit 'Top Gear' after next series

By PTI

LONDON: "Friends" star Matt LeBlanc is leaving hit automobile show "Top Gear", BBC Studios have announced.

The 50-year-old actor, who joined the show as a co-host in 2016, will leave after the next series which is scheduled to air later this year.

LeBlanc thanked the crew for "a great drive" and said his desire to spend more time with his family and friends was the reason behind his departure from the show.

"My experience on 'Top Gear' has been great fun.

I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the whole team.

Tonight is the final episode of the whole series. Sad to see it end. Hope you all enjoy it. We did. Thanks for watching. pic.twitter.com/qNMprySEQ8 — Matt LeBlanc (@Matt_LeBlanc) May 11, 2018

However, the time commitment and extensive travel required to present 'Top Gear' takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with.

It's unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show," the actor said in a statement released by BBC.

"I will forever be a 'Top Gear' fan and I wish the team continued success.

Thanks for a great drive," he added.

LeBlanc was a surprise addition to "Top Gear" alongside British radio personality Chris Evans following the controversial exit of Jeremy Clarkson, who was the face of the show for over a decade.