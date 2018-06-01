Home Entertainment English

Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp boards Netflix's 'The King'

The film is based on classic Shakespeare plays "Henry The IV" and "Henry V", and follows a young disgraced prince Hal (Chalamet) who inherits the crown at a particularly turbulent time.

Published: 01st June 2018 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the cast of Netflix's "The King" starring Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton in the lead.

Directed by "War Machine" helmer David Michod, the film is based on classic Shakespeare plays "Henry The IV" and "Henry V", and follows a young disgraced prince Hal (Chalamet) who inherits the crown at a particularly turbulent time in English history and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Edgerton).

Pattinson will play French prince The Dauphin, while Depp, the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his former girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, will portray French Princess Catherine, who goes on to marry Henry V, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The film also stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Tom Glynn-Carney and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie.

Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment is producing the project along with Porchlight Films' Liz Watts, Edgerton and Michod.

