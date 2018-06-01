Home Entertainment English

Was always very happy being a wife: Jenna Dewan

Published: 01st June 2018 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Jenna Dewan arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Jenna Dewan, who earlier this year broke off her nine-year marriage with husband and actor Channing Tatum, says she was always very happy being a wife.

"I was always very happy being a wife. The moves I'm making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough," Dewan told Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"'Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?' Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally... So I really wanted to expand my life, and myself. And that was my journey, no one else's," she added.

Being on her own, Dewan feels a sense of "freedom and excitement".

"And I have no attachments to how that's going to look, or what that's going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful," she said.

Dewan and Tatum announced their split in April.

