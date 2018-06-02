Home Entertainment English

Charlie Sheen calls for 'Two and a Half Men' reboot following 'Roseanne' cancellation 

The 52-year-old star played the casanova jingle writer Charlie Harper on the CBS show until its seventh season in 2011.

Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen (File|AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Charlie Sheen has called for a revival of his hit comedy series "Two and a Half Men" after the much-publicised cancellation of "Roseanne" earlier this week.

Sheen took to Twitter to share the photograph 2003 script from the show with his character's name written on it, the same day "Roseanne" was killed off by ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.

"Adios 'Roseanne'! Good riddance.

Hashtag NOT winning.

The runway is now clear for OUR reboot.

#CharlieHarperReturns," the actor captioned the picture.

His former "Two and a Half Men" co-star Jon Cryer retweeted his post with the caption, "What could possibly go wrong?" Sheen was fired from the job for erratic behaviour and for publicly criticising the series' creator Chuck Lorre.

Ashton Kutcher stepped in for him for four more seasons until the show ended in 2015.

