Netflix sues Relativity Media, claims breach of agreement

Published: 02nd June 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

The Netflix logo is pictured on a television File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Netflix has filed a lawsuit against Relativity Media alleging breach of agreement.

The streaming giant claims that the embattled banner, which is facing bankruptcy, violated a multi-year contract between the two companies as it failed to provide exclusive content to it for the year 2017.

According to Deadline, Netflix's attorney Thomas Patterson said that five Relativity films, which were licensed to the streaming giant, were allegedly provided to its rivals Amazon and Starz.

"Netflix has subsequently learned, Relativity was not being honest or forthright with Netflix in asserting that the exhibition of the five Titles on other SVOD services was 'as a result of inadvertence,' and had not been honest or forthright with Netflix for months," Patterson wrote.

"To the contrary, Relativity had in fact lost its rights to three of the titles through foreclosure," he added.

Netflix has sought USD 12.

6 million in damages and USD 5 million for each film the company failed to deliver to it.

