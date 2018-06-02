Home Entertainment English

Netflix sues Relativity over breach of exclusivity deal

Netflix has sued Relativity Media accusing the bankrupt mini-studio of violating an exclusivity agreement by providing five films to Amazon and Starz.

Published: 02nd June 2018 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

The Netflix logo is pictured on a television File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has sued Relativity Media accusing the bankrupt mini-studio of violating an exclusivity agreement by providing five films to Amazon and Starz.

The streaming service also accuses Relativity of failing to provide the required number of releases for 2017.

Netflix is seeking $12.6 million in damages for the exclusivity violations, plus $5 million for each film Relativity failed to deliver, variety.com reported on Friday.

Relativity declared bankruptcy last month for the second time in three years, as it seeks a court-approved sale to UltraV Holdings.

Relativity continues to have an output agreement with Netflix, first signed in 2010, which it considers to be "one of the crown jewel assets of the estate", according to the filing.

Under the deal, Relativity was originally supposed to provide 15 titles to Netflix in 2017.

Following its first bankruptcy, the company revised that total, offering to provide 22 films from 2016 through 2018, including eight in 2017.

In fact, Relativity delivered just three titles in 2017, according to the complaint.

Netflix also alleges that it paid licensing fees for exclusive rights to "The Lazarus Effect", "The Woman in Black 2" and "Beyond the Lights," each of which subsequently appeared on Amazon's streaming service.

According to the complaint, Relativity lost control of the titles when Macquarie US Trading LLC foreclosed on them, and the films were then offered to rival distributors.

Netflix also alleges that "Hector and the Search for Happiness" and "And So It Goes" were licensed to Starz during Netflix's exclusivity period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi