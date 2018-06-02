Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 'very affectionate' during date

A source told etonline.com that the two "cozied up at a table" at Toca Madera restaurant, arriving together at around 8 p.m on Thursday.

Published: 02nd June 2018 03:13 PM

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during 2017 Met Gala. | AFP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: American singer Nick Jonas and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra continued to fuel dating rumours during a night out in West Hollywood, California where they "cozied up".

Sitting on the garden patio, the rumoured couple enjoyed guacamole, ceviche verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese wagyu beef.

"The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio," the source said.

"They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other's company, laughing and smiling."

The romantic night out comes after the "Quantico" actress and "Jealous" singer were spotted together on a string of outings throughout Memorial Day weekend.

