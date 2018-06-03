Home Entertainment English

Busy Philipps opens up about anxiety struggles in childhood

Busy Philipps said she was afraid to talk her parents about her struggles as she herself was clueless about her condition.

Published: 03rd June 2018 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Busy Philipps (File| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Busy Philipps opened up about suffering from anxiety as a child and the actor said she used to have sleepless nights as she tried to understand what was "wrong" with her.

The 38-year-old actor said she was afraid to talk her parents about her struggles as she herself was clueless about her condition, E! Online reported.

"I used to lie awake in bed at night and I would have spinning thoughts.

It would be really hard for me to get to sleep and I would be so scared that I wouldn't even go to my parents' room.

"I didn't want to tell them what was happening because I thought there was something wrong with me. Turns out, there's nothing wrong with me," Philipps said.

The "Dawson's Creek" star was speaking as a part of The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign.

She said once she got the outlet to talk about her anxiety, things started looking up.

Philipps added she would like her younger self to know that one should "not be ashamed" of acknowledging their condition.

"Once I was able to start talking about it, it relieved a lot of the anxiety. I was able to get help - therapy, and sometimes medication. There's nothing wrong with that either.

"I would've liked to tell my younger self not to be embarrassed or ashamed, and to open up and to talk about what's happening. It feels kind of incredible to know that you're not alone. So, you're not alone," the actor said.

