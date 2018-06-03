Home Entertainment English

Fans worried about Johnny Depp's health after new photos appear online

Johnny Depp fans are concerned about his health after the Hollywood star appeared frail and 'ill' in some of his recent photographs.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Johnny Depp fans are concerned about his health after the Hollywood star appeared frail and "ill" in some of his recent photographs that surfaced online over the weekend.

The actor, who turns 55 next week, was snapped posing with admirers in Russia, which caught the attention of social media users, some of whom even failed to recognise him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp photographed with fans at a Four Seasons hotel in St Petersburg, last week in which he looked starkly thinner than in previous appearances.

"I think my hero looks ill," one Facebook user commented on the shared fan photo.

Other comments that followed were, "He looks thin" and "F**k me is that Johnny Depp?" The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was in Russia for a performance with his band, The Hollywood Vampires.

Earlier in the week, Depp posed for fan photos in Moscow, in which he could be seen wearing dark sunglasses and a baseball cap.

The photo also received comments such as "sick", "weak" and "skinny", describing the actor's appearance.

The reason behind Depp's new look is unclear.

THR has reached out to the actor's representatives for comment.

